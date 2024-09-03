Guidance Capital Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Guidance Capital Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $198.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average of $186.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

