Guidance Capital Inc. Has $315,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after buying an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 288,111 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,644,000 after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,712,000 after purchasing an additional 520,787 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $78.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.