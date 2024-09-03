Guidance Capital Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $1,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,017,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in American Woodmark by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 167,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.62.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

