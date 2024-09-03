Guidance Capital Inc. Has $449,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Guidance Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

