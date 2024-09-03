Guidance Capital Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
