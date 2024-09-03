Guidance Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

