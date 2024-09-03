Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 1,734 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guidance Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BMY opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

