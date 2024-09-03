Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Position Reduced by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loews Corp boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 29,197,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206,007 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $9,812,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 2,069,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,542,000 after buying an additional 1,362,140 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $3,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

