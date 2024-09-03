Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $35,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.