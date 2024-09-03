Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $37,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 27.6% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Blackstone by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average of $127.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $145.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.