Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $44,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 396 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $381,960,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $68,985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 219,609 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after buying an additional 212,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $136.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

