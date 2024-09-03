Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $93,000 in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPRO. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 16.3% in the first quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.
ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance
Shares of UPRO opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $85.48.
About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500
The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.
