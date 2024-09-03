Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

