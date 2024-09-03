Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

