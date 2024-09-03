Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 107,162 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 52,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $36.79.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

