Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $70,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $216.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.