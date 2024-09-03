Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 244,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 420,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

