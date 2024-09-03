Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $76,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 602.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chubb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $984,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CB opened at $284.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $198.67 and a 1-year high of $284.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

