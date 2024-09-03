Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,223,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,380,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.