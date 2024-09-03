Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

