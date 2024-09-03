Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,311,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $44,919,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,133,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $52,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,629.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $52,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,629.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $89,555.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,485.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,261 shares of company stock valued at $457,002. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

