Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 11,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $366,779.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600,633 shares in the company, valued at $19,370,414.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

