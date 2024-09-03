Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,319 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SASR. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SASR opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SASR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

