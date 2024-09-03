Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $127.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.46. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

