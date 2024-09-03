Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 186.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 18,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 16.1% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

CVS opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

