Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $220.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

