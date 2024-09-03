Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,540 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.78.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

