Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 260 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $309.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.71 and its 200 day moving average is $290.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

