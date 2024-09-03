Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes $46,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth $39,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Up 1.0 %

GNRC stock opened at $156.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $169.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

