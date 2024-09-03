Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes $60,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 437 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

DGX opened at $156.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average of $137.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

