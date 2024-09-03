Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at $52,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,539.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $256.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.95 and a 200-day moving average of $214.60. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $155.42 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HEI

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.