Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 163,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,011,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,757,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,329,000 after acquiring an additional 154,426 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $224.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

