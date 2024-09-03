Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,880 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of REGN opened at $1,184.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,105.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,014.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

