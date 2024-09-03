Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

