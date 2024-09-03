Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 24,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.