Head to Head Analysis: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) vs. Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Skillz and Sumo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Skillz alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sumo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skillz currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 80.79%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Sumo Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

19.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skillz and Sumo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $118.06 million 1.07 -$106.69 million ($5.11) -1.15 Sumo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sumo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Sumo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -47.40% -40.12% -21.34% Sumo Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Skillz beats Sumo Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Sumo Group

(Get Free Report)

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also provides financing services. Sumo Group Plc was founded in 2003 and is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.