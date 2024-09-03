Head-To-Head Contrast: S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $395.94 million 4.15 $144.78 million $3.53 12.17 Civista Bancshares $151.19 million 1.77 $42.96 million $2.33 7.28

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 24.20% 10.63% 1.43% Civista Bancshares 14.48% 9.24% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for S&T Bancorp and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Civista Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25

S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.58%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.54%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. S&T Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats Civista Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit. The company also holds and manages securities portfolio; leases general equipment; and provides captive insurance products. It operates in North Central, West Central, South Western Ohio, South Eastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

