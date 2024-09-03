Head to Head Review: Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) & Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD)

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Safe and Green Development and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $91,978.00 46.25 -$4.20 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $11.29 million N/A $2.40 million N/A N/A

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development N/A -275.24% -66.07% Blue Ridge Real Estate -15.00% -4.55% -4.16%

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats Safe and Green Development on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned 9,061 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

