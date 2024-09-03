Head-To-Head Survey: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) & Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Rumble alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -163.37% -54.31% -44.57% Internet Initiative Japan 6.85% 15.91% 7.24%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $78.58 million 28.38 -$116.42 million ($0.64) -8.98 Internet Initiative Japan $1.91 billion 1.89 $136.83 million $1.53 25.79

This table compares Rumble and Internet Initiative Japan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rumble and Internet Initiative Japan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 2 0 0 2.00 Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rumble presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Risk & Volatility

Rumble has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Rumble on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Internet Initiative Japan

(Get Free Report)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services. It also provides cloud solutions, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, solution for Microsoft and AWS, IoT/M2M, ID management and authentication, network, global, mobile, license, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange and IIJ cloud integration solutions; integrated, network, mail, and web security, endpoint, security assessment/consulting, web and mail hosting, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration; IoT services and solutions in the field of industrial, agriculture, energy, and IoT-oriented mobile communication; industry-specific solution; content delivery; and global/privacy products. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ PC deployment support, IIJ PaaS solution, IIJ EMM utilization support, IIJ private cloud, network solutions, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, cloud integration solution for Microsoft and AWS, Microsoft 365 transition support solution, data center service, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as DX edge services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.