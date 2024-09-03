Head to Head Survey: University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) vs. Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isabella Bank and University Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $93.46 million 1.53 $18.17 million $2.12 9.05 University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isabella Bank has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Isabella Bank and University Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Isabella Bank currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Given Isabella Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Isabella Bank is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 14.98% 7.50% 0.72% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Isabella Bank beats University Bancorp on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank



Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

About University Bancorp



University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company provides foreign currency exchange; reverse mortgage; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it offers life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

