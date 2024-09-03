HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after buying an additional 3,640,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,307,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $88.26.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,446. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

