Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Up 4.7%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 20,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 98,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hepion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.63% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.