Heritage Family Offices LLP Makes New $269,000 Investment in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enpro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 482,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after buying an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 446,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Enpro by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enpro alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $232,292.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enpro

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.08 and a twelve month high of $176.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,148.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.