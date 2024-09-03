Heritage Family Offices LLP Purchases Shares of 8,342 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

