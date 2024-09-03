Heritage Family Offices LLP Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 442,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,671,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 9.3% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,058,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,266,000 after buying an additional 109,901 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,144,000 after acquiring an additional 312,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,023,000 after acquiring an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after acquiring an additional 688,304 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

