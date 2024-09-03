HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Insider Rita Akushie Buys 1,195 Shares of Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) insider Rita Akushie purchased 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £1,517.65 ($1,995.60).

HICL Infrastructure Price Performance

LON:HICL opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,560.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.76. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a one year low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 141 ($1.85).

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

HICL Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80,000.00%.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Featured Articles

