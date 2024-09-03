Hilltop Partners LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V stock opened at $276.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.05.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

