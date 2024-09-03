Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $219.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.53. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

