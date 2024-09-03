HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI) Trading Down 24.5%

HKN, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HKNI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 24.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

HKN Trading Down 24.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

About HKN

HKN, Inc operates as an independent energy company. The company owns an oilfield emulsion breaking technology that purifies oilfield emulsions by breaking and separating the emulsions into oil, water, and solids. It also holds non-operated oil and gas leases and mineral interests in properties located in the Bakken and Niobrara shale oil plays; and rights to acreage in the Permian Basin of Texas.

