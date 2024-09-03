Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65. 4,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,280% from the average session volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.
Holmen AB (publ) Stock Up 8.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29.
About Holmen AB (publ)
Holmen AB (publ) engages in forest, paperboard, paper, wood products, and renewable energy businesses in Sweden and internationally. The Forest segment offers logs and pulpwood; and manages forests. The Paperboard segment provides paperboards for consumer packaging for brand owners, converters, and wholesalers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Holmen AB (publ)
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Holmen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holmen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.